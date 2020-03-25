The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has prompted Waste Management to temporarily suspend some of its services throughout western Pennsylvania.
Starting today, March 25, the company announced it is suspending collection until further notice of bulk items such as furniture, carpet, mattresses and appliances; collection of yard waste such as grass clippings, brush and tree limbs, and spring and bulk cleanups.
Standard collection services will continue, the company noted, but trash and refuse must be bagged and sealed. Wherever possible, those items must be placed in containers and loose items will not be collected.
Recyclables will also be collected but all items, including cardboard, must be placed inside recycling bins.
Waste Management said it will continue to enforce previously-agreed-upon bag and cart limits.
“(We) will focus its employees on the collection of trash and recycling, which are essential health and safety services,” Waste Management spokeswoman Lisa Kardell explained in a statement.
