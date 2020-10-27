The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at Westmoreland County Prison remained confined to a single housing unit at the Hempfield Township facility, and quarantine restrictions on the inmates there could be lifted later this week.
Warden John Walton said during Monday’s prison board meeting that pending results of COVID-19 testing from the unit, the lockdown could be over as early as Friday for the 45 inmates housed there.
The entire prison went on lockdown Oct. 7 after officials learned of two positive coronavirus test results among correctional officers at the Hempfield Township facility. Since then, Walton said, about a dozen correctional officers and 45 inmates, all on the same unit, tested positive.
“That unit does not have the normal cell blocks and is more like a dormitory-style unit, so there was not as much separation,” Walton said.
The quarantined unit can house up to 50 inmates. Since Oct. 7, inmates housed in that unit were not allowed to move to other sections of the prison or to attend court hearings outside of the facility.
Walton said the lockdown and quarantine as well as specialized cleaning and testing helped contain the outbreak to a single housing unit.
Also in his warden’s report, Walton noted the kitchen floor replacement project at the prison got started Sept. 2 and is on schedule to be completed by mid-November.
Monday’s meeting was the last for Walton, who in September announced he would be retiring, effective Nov. 6, citing “relentless harassment and baseless attacks” from Commissioner Gina Cerilli as a motivating factor in his departure.
In his retirement letter, Walton wrote, “I am no longer willing to tolerate the relentless and baseless harassment, discrimination and retaliation I have endured.”
Cerilli has publicly called for Walton’s termination on multiple occasions, offering motions to fire Walton in June and July of 2016 and again two years later.
Walton in his letter referenced “an endless barrage of threats of discharge and a public smear campaign” as part of his reason for retiring.
“I have endured public insults, false and defamatory accusations, and unfounded criticism of my job performance as the Warden,” he wrote. “Most recently, while Westmoreland County employees received compensation increases, I received none, due to Commissioner Cerilli’s personal animus. The Commissioner’s relentless harassment and baseless attacks on my character and professional performance have simply become intolerable and more than I am willing to bear.”
The county’s salary board, which comprises the three county commissioners as well as Westmoreland County Controller Jeffrey Balzer, deadlocked on awarding pay raises of $6,200 to Walton and $4,200 to deputy warden George Lowther in July after approving pay increases for sergeants and lieutenants at the prison as well as for row office second deputies.
Walton earns $86,037 annually, according to the county controller’s office.
The prison board took no action Monday to hire a replacement for Walton. A job posting seeking candidates for the position has been featured on the Westmoreland County website since Oct. 14.
According to the county posting, candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a related field and have six to nine years of “correctional experience as a warden or deputy warden or any combination of education and experience that provides equivalent knowledge, skills, and abilities.”
Applicants for the warden position must submit their résumé, cover letter, county application for employment and salary requirements by Friday to Westmoreland County Associate Director of Human Resources Alexis Bevan at the county courthouse, 2 N. Main Street, Suite 108, Greensburg, PA 15601 or by email at abevan@co.westmoreland.pa.us.
According to the job posting, applicants who do not specify a salary will not be considered and candidates must be willing to meet county residency requirements.
In other business, the prison board approved:
- Rescinding the hiring of part-time probational correctional officer Nathaniel Iloanusi;
- Hiring Karla Gregg as records clerk, effective Nov. 2;
- Hiring Debbie Voltich as fiscal clerk, effective Nov. 9;
- Accepting the retirement of correctional officer Cindy Hribal, effective Oct. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.