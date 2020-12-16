Community activism group “Voice of Westmoreland” has planned an online public forum this evening to allow for an airing of grievances and the compilation of a “list of demands” to county officials regarding the local response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The event, billed as “A Real Public County Commissioner Meeting” is scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m. this evening on the Zoom online conferencing platform. To register, visit voiceofwestmoreland.com/events. “Join us to hear stories from community members about the impact of COVID, share your public comment, and hear our list of demands to the County Commissioners,” the event’s description reads.
According to its Facebook page, Voice of Westmoreland is circulating a petition seeking for the commissioners to expand COVID-19 testing in the county, lobby state and federal officials for additional coronavirus stimulus relief payments as well as extensions for unemployment benefits, support a countywide moratorium on evictions and provide weekly informational sessions regarding the local pandemic response.
Members of the grassroots organization have been frequent contributors to the public comment periods of Westmoreland County Commissioners’ meetings since the group began. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, several commissioners’ meetings have included dozens of comments submitted by email from Voice of Westmoreland (VOW) members.
A common refrain among those comments has been a call for the Westmoreland County Commissioners to commit federal coronavirus relief money to making free COVID-19 testing convenient and accessible to county residents and supporting contact tracing efforts to combat the spread of the virus.
The commissioners previously said they were supportive of the ideas, noting that the state Department of Health oversees testing and contact tracing since Westmoreland County doesn’t have its own county health department.
Leading up to the Nov. 3 general election, members of the group also lobbied the commissioners for ballot drop boxes to be located throughout the county for submission of mail-in ballots.
According to its website, Voice of Westmoreland “is a nonpartisan grassroots organization that focuses on issues that are important to residents of Westmoreland County: healthcare, clean air and water, living wages, racial justice, education, and fair government.”
The group’s website also states “{span}VOW is committed to doing everything necessary to prevent the re-election of our current president.”{/span}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.