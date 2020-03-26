HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's primary election will be held June 2, five weeks after the original date because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The delay was necessary because county election officials couldn't schedule training sessions for poll workers on new, legally-mandated voting machines.
Other contributing factors were stay-home orders and self-quarantining by individuals who may have been exposed to the disease.
State lawmakers unanimously passed the measure Wednesday and Gov. Tom Wolf was expected to quickly sign it into law.
Neither state Sen. Kim Ward, a Hempfield Township Republican, nor state Rep. Joseph Petrarca, a Vandergrift Democrat, responded to inquires regarding their respective votes.
Very few legislators actually voted at the state Capitol. Most delivered their votes remotely, either online or via email because of pandemic concerns.
State House Minority Leader Frank Dermody, whose district includes the Arnold area of Westmoreland County, said the remote voting was a new experience for everybody. He worked closely with majority leader Bryan Cutler, a Lancaster County Republican, in facilitating the remote voting system.
Spokesman Mike Straub explained the plan was to have only Republican and Democratic leaders in the cavernous and ornate House chamber in a move intended to limit contact and chances of spreading the virus.
"The House is working in a bipartisan way," Dermody said, directing praise toward his Republican counterparts.
The area legislator also said he is working to provide additional help to small businesses, their employees, health care workers and first responders.
State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman expressed a strong desire to continue coronavirus pandemic assistance. That includes unemployment and worker compensation assistance.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is also considering so-called "soft openings" of state-owned "Fine Wine and Good Spirit Shoppes." This would include home delivery or curbside pick-up options, he said.
