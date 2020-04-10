The Unity Township Supervisors are on board with proposed state legislation that would give taxpayers a bit of a break when it comes to making property tax payments amid the current coronavirus pandemic.
Supervisor Mike O’Barto said the supervisors at their meeting Thursday voted to implement measures to extend the property tax discount phase and eliminate the penalty phase for 2020 property taxes, provided state-level legislation to that effect is passed.
O’Barto said Pennsylvania Senate Bill 841, still working its way through Harrisburg, would give taxpayers more time to pay their 2020 property taxes at a discounted rate and extend the “face value” payment period through the remainder of the year.
Normally, taxpayers can take advantage of a 2% discount to their property tax obligation by paying early — by April 30 — and have until the end of June to pay property taxes at the non-discounted rate. Those paying after June 30 are subjected to a 10% penalty.
O’Barto said the supervisors are hopeful the state legislation will pass, eliminating the penalty phase altogether for 2020 and extending the discount phase until Aug. 31.
“Now, after this legislation is approved — and we’re hoping that it is — all the municipalities in Pennsylvania would have a chance to actually implement it,” he said. “Our board of supervisors voted tonight that when that happens, we will implement the legislation. We’re hoping the county also follows suit.”
Also Thursday, the supervisors re-approved site plans for the proposed GetGo gas station and convenience store along Route 30 and renovations at St. Vincent College’s Student Life and Hospitality Hub, as well as a lot consolidation plan for the proposed Sheetz gas station and convenience store along Route 30.
All three re-approvals were needed as the 90-day period for prior approvals was set to elapse.
“Our thinking all along, and especially now, is to make sure that all the plans that are before us, as long as everything is in place, we need to get them approved so we can get people working,” O’Barto said. “Even in local government, we have a responsibility to make sure that government never shuts down. We need to be looking and moving forward.”
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- Pay estimate No. 6 to Mongiovi & Son Fire Protection Services, L.P. in the amount of $3,006.72 for work at the township’s new public works building;
- Advertising for bids for aggregates, pipe, inlets, grates and equipment rental;
- Advertising for bids for asphalt and road oils;
- A GetGo Agency hold harmless and indemnification resolution.
