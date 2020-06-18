United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania will host a special Day of Caring to safely engage volunteers during this time of unprecedented need. The organization is encouraging the public to participate in various activities to help individuals and families struggling during the COVID-19 crisis. Volunteers can choose from four projects and submit them to United Way at one of its three offices in Allegheny, Butler and Westmoreland counties. Projects will be accepted between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, June 20. United Way will distribute donated items to its agency partners.
“Volunteerism is essential to United Way’s mission of supporting vulnerable populations across our region,” said Wendy Koch, director of volunteer engagement at United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. “COVID-19 forced us to find new and innovate ways to engage our volunteer community, and more and more people are asking how they can help. This special Day of Caring is an opportunity for our neighbors to safely give back to those in need.”
Volunteers can choose one or more of these simple projects:
- “I care” cards for senior citizens: Write a short note of encouragement for seniors who may feel isolated and lonely;
- Personal protection pack: Donate face masks, disinfectant wipes, disposable gloves and hand sanitizer to help families and seniors in need stay safe. Collect all items in a sealed gallon-size bag;
- Baby supplies pack: Donate a pack of size 2-6 diapers, a package of wipes and a bottle of hand sanitizer for struggling families with an infant or toddler;
- Summer activity kits: Make activity kits for kids that include coloring books, bubbles, crayons, markers and pens. Put all items in a sealed gallon-size bag.
On June 20, projects will be collected at contactless drop-off points at United Way’s offices in Allegheny, Butler and Westmoreland counties:
- Allegheny: 1300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222;
- Butler: 407 West Jefferson Street, Butler, PA 16001;
- Westmoreland: 1101 Old Salem Road #101, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Volunteers should sign up for the event at uwswpa.org/a-special-day-of-caring-2020 and can share how they’re participating on social media using hashtag #UnitedWayCares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.