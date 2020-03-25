The four Carnegie Museums to remain closed because of COVID-19 emergency

On March 13, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh announced that its museums — Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, and The Andy Warhol Museum — would remain closed to the public for an initial period of two weeks.
Monday, March 23, the institution announced actions it is taking in anticipation that its museums will have to remain closed for an extended period.
“In light of the grave forecasts we are receiving, we expect our museums to remain closed for another two months, and perhaps longer,” said Steven Knapp, president and CEO of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. “We’re committed to doing our part, both to protect the health of our staff and visitors and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. At the same time, to sustain our museums for the duration of the closure and beyond, we are making some very painful decisions that we would never have imagined making only a month ago.”
To offset expected deficits of nearly $1.4 million a month, Carnegie Museums announced it would temporarily furlough staff members who are unable to work from home or whose roles are not required for the museums’ essential operations during a prolonged period of closure; institute temporary pay reductions for the remaining staff, and take a $1.5 million draw from the institution’s unrestricted investment funds.
“The trustees have reviewed multiple scenarios and options and are in full concurrence supporting these measures now,” said Bill Hunt, chair of Carnegie Museum’s board of trustees. “By responding quickly, with a comprehensive and balanced plan designed to sustain the museums and their missions for the longer term, we feel the four Carnegie Museums, which are such important assets to our community, will be in the best possible position to re-open once this terrible pandemic is passed.”
Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1895, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is a family of four dynamic, distinctive museums. In 2019, the museums reached more than 1.7 million people through exhibitions, educational programs, outreach activities, and special events. During this unprecedented closure, the four Carnegie Museums are staying digitally connected with the community and offering a host of online resources. Learn more at Carnegie Museums From Home.
