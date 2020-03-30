A $2 trillion federal coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus package could provide some assistance for a project at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The stimulus plan — which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday — includes $10 billion designated for U.S. airports.
Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, which runs the Unity Township facility, said officials are seeking more than $7.5 million in potential grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway upgrades.
If the airport receives grant funding, he said taxiways would be moved as a way to avoid connecting from the runway to the main airport ramp, where passengers board and exit planes. The adjustments will be made in accordance with current FAA airport regulations.
Work on a runway widening project at the airport is slated to begin April 6. The project, which is being funded through three separate FAA grants totaling $11.8 million, will widen the runway from 100 feet to 150 feet. Officials have said the upgrades will help pilots land during inclement weather events and enable the airport to avoid diverting flights to other facilities. Removing snow from behind the runway lights will be aided with new 20-foot shoulders.
While flights continue at the airport, Monzo said a Spirit Airlines flight from Unity Township to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was canceled Wednesday.
Monzo told the Bulletin last week that Spirit commercial flights at the facility are currently running at about 20% capacity. Typically, that percentage ranges from about 90 to 95%, he noted.
According to airport authority figures, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport served 46,963 passengers through the first two months of 2020, including 25,898 in February. In recent times, March has been the airport’s busiest month, with at least 32,700 passengers coming through the facility each year from 2016-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.