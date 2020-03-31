Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cam Heyward is taking care of the team’s home away from home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Heyward ordered meals from Bubba’s in Greensburg and had them delivered to the City of Latrobe Police Department on Friday. Chief John Sleasman said that Heyward had 12 lunches of fish, pierogies and side dishes dropped off at noon on Friday and then 12 more delivered around 7 p.m.
“It was really nice,” Sleasman said. “It was a nice treat. Our guys are running pretty busy. With limited food available for our guys, it turned out real nice.”
Heyward, who is set to enter his 10th season, is a premier defensive lineman in the NFL. He’s a two-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler. Heyward’s 54 career sacks rank No. 2 by a Steelers’ defensive lineman and eighth-most in team history.
He’s also been named, on multiple occasions, the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee, which recognizes an NFL player for on-field excellence and outstanding community service activities off the field. Heyward’s foundation, “The Heyward House,” which he started in 2015, is dedicated to positively impacting the lives of today’s youth.
“I’ve always been a huge fan of his on and off the field,” Sleasman said. “I see various instances where he reaches out to the community and he’s very giving. We’re grateful and appreciative of this. It just goes to show you what kind of a person he is.”
Sleasman was tipped off two days in advance before Heyward’s delivery. The gesture still caught him off-guard.
“I was surprised,” Sleasman said. “I was definitely grateful and very appreciative.”
Sleasman recalled a time during the “Friday Night Lights” practice last year at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium when Heyward personally approached him and thanked him for his service.
“He told me to tell the rest of the guys ‘thank you,’ and he was one of the ones who came up to me and thanked me for helping the Steelers during training camp,” Sleasman said. “I appreciate what he does on and off the field. He’s always doing something for the community.”
Heyward didn’t physically, personally return to Latrobe and visit the department on Friday. He just ordered the food and had Bubba’s deliver. Members of the department were appreciative either way.
“I’d like to reach out and thank him personally for taking care of my officers,” Sleasman said. “It really means a lot to us. I’ll track him down during training camp this year and thank him personally. We’re very grateful and we appreciate it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.