Officers from the Pennsylvania State (PSP) Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement visited hundreds of licensed liquor establishments throughout the commonwealth during the Independence Day Holiday weekend to ensure licensees were in compliance with COVID-19 mitigation requirements, as well as other areas of the liquor code.
In June, the Wolf Administration issued updated guidance that mandates establishments in the restaurant and food service industries to require all customers to wear masks when entering, exiting, or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant. Employees are required to wear masks at all times. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has also issued guidance to licensed liquor establishments choosing to resume on-premises service of alcohol.
A licensee that fails to comply with requirements mandating the wearing of masks, providing at least 6 feet between parties at tables, and ensuring that maximum occupancy limits are observed risks administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Penalties include a fine of up to $1,000 and possible suspension and/or revocation of the liquor license.
The bureau issued the following information for July 1-5:
- Pittsburgh — 261 total license checks, one warning related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, no notices of violation related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts;
- Totals — 2,189 total license checks, 21 warnings related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, no notices of violation related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Statistics will be updated weekly in the COVID-19 portal of psp.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the BLCE at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at https://expressforms.pa.gov/apps/pa/psp/blce-online-complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.