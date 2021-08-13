Last week, the state recorded the most cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in nearly three months. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the state recorded 11,747 cases with 8,927 of those being confirmed by a PCR test.
This represents a significant increase within the state that experienced a drop to a weekly total of cases of 174 as recently as July 1.
The state’s health department’s Thursday report also noted that hospitalizations are rising as well, although not at the same rapid pace. Currently, the state’s seven-day average of hospitalized COVID-19 cases is at 791, compared to 338 on July 1.
Currently, there are 935 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania’s hospitals. Of those, only 226 patients are in intensive care and with 108 of them on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, only 14 people are hospitalized with three in intensive care and three on ventilators.
The state reported 51 COVID-related deaths, which is lower than the 60 reported back in July. However, deaths have been steadily rising since Aug. 1, when just 28 cases were reported in a week.
Of those deaths, 39 were from August with nine occurring in July. There was just one each in the months of May, February and in December of 2020. For all of 2021, the state has reported 10,054 COVID-related deaths with nearly two-thirds of those coming in January and February.
In Westmoreland County, health officials have said no deaths occurred in the last week. Since July 1, only seven COVID-related deaths have been reported. In the county, 784 COVID-related deaths have been reported total.
The state’s average cases per day is now 1,678, according to the department of health’s most recent report. The report also stated that 2,089 new cases is the highest count since May 15, when the department reported 2,210 new cases.
These most recent numbers puts the total number of cases in Pennsylvania at 1,243,932 cases — 1,039,144 confirmed by PCR tests — and the rest as probable cases. Health officials define a probable case as one in which the patient has a positive viral antigen test or COVID symptoms with a “high-risk” exposure to someone who has a confirmed case of coronavirus.
Westmoreland County has reported 278 new COVID cases in the last week with 156 confirmed and 122 probable. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen a total of 35,164 cases with 23,547 of those being confirmed.
The positivity rate was at 5.14% from Aug. 4-10 with a 50% increase in the level of testing in Westmoreland County.
Over in Allegheny County, 1,179 cases have been reported last week. The county is experiencing 168 cases per day with a positivity rate at 5.16% and testing up 47%.
According to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state no longer has any counties with a low level of coronavirus transmission. Of all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, 15 are in the moderate level, 37 substantial and 15 in the high level.
In Western Pennsylvania, Washington County has the highest weekly increase with 208 new cases last week bringing its total of cases to 18,445 — the highest number of total cases in the region.
Pennsylvania has vaccinated 8,562,645 people with at least one dose of a COVID vaccine (66.9% of all state residents), according to the CDC’s most recent data. There are 6,814,649 Pennsylvanians (53.2%) fully vaccinated.
In Westmoreland County, 175,360 (48% of all residents) have received at least one dose with 159,928 (43.8%) fully vaccinated. Among adults, those percentages increase to 58.7% and 53.5%, respectively.
