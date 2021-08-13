Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.