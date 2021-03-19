The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday announced updates to the department’s online coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine provider map in hopes of making it easier for Pennsylvanians to find providers and make appointments to receive vaccinations.
“The latest version allows you to download the data that informs the map. In addition, individuals can type in their address and find the providers closest to them,” executive deputy secretary of health Keara Klinepeter said of the map, which has been transitioned to the Google Maps platform to be more mobile-friendly.
The map, viewable at www.health.pa.gov/topics/programs/immunizations/Pages/COVID-19-Vaccine-Providers.aspx#map, also shows vaccine providers that receive vaccine allocations from the state and those that receive allocations from the federal government.
For providers receiving allocations from the state, the health department has added information updated each Monday afternoon regarding the number of first doses allocated to that provider that week.
“It is also important to remember that doses does not equal appointments,” Klinepeter said. “Even if a provider has received an allocation of doses, the provider is the best source of information as to whether they have appointments available.”
She noted that future improvements to the site include features that would show providers that have appointments available and when providers have appointments scheduled.
The map updates come as a push is underway from state officials to get through the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution by scheduling appointments for all interested Pennsylvanians in the most at-risk category by the end of the month, and to open eligibility to all Pennsylvanians by May 1.
Phase 1A of the rollout focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Gov. Tom Wolf last week announced that everyone in Phase 1A who wants to receive a vaccination should be able to have an appointment scheduled by the end of the month.
An order issued Monday by Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam formalized Wolf’s announcement, directing vaccine providers to “use best efforts” to make sure anyone in Phase 1A who wants to make a vaccination appointment is able to do so by March 31.
The order calls for vaccine providers that have received first-dose allocations of vaccine for at least the past two weeks to “contact by phone or e-mail every (Phase 1A) individual for whom it has contact information and offer that individual an appointment.”
The appointments don’t need to be scheduled to occur before the end of March, according to the order, and providers can schedule appointments “as far into the future as necessary to accommodate all Phase 1A individuals” requesting an appointment. The order also requires vaccine providers to open up appointments to patients outside their current patient network.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 2,542,934 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 82,493 in Westmoreland County as of Thursday’s update.
The state last week passed one million “full vaccinations,” and as of Thursday’s update, 1,388,603 people were considered full vaccinations after receiving vaccinations in the state according to the vaccine dashboard. That total includes 89,902 out-of-state residents, according to the site. Of the full vaccinations in Pennsylvania, 40,867 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
Beam said Thursday that federal data ranks Pennsylvania second in the nation in terms of doses administered per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.
“That is proof that the pace of vaccination is accelerating here,” Beam said. “We are making progress.”
After the March 31 goal for having appointments scheduled for all Phase 1A residents who want one, people in Phase 1B and 1C will take priority for appointments.
Phase 1B includes “essential workers,” for whom Gov. Tom Wolf has said will be in line for some the state’s allocations of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Among those in Phase 1B are police, firefighters, corrections employees, meat processing and agriculture workers and grocery store employees.
Phase 1C includes people who work in industries like water and wastewater treatment, food service, finance, information technology, communications, energy, public health and employees.
“We are working toward opening eligibility for everyone on May 1,” Beam said. “Eligibility does not mean that vaccinations will be immediately available. It will take time to get shots in the arms of everyone who wants a vaccine.”
