Westmoreland County’s coronavirus (COVID-19) death total remained steady on Monday — the third day in the last four without an increase — while new daily cases remained in double-digits for an 12th straight day, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
With 52 new coronavirus cases reported in Monday’s update to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there have now been 25,843 coronavirus cases in the county since the start of the pandemic — 18,477 confirmed cases and 7,418 probable. So far, there have been 84,519 negative tests in the county.
There have been 6,562 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 142.65 reported per day in 2021.
The county is averaging 79.4 new cases per day so far in February.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days.
With no new coronavirus deaths reported for Westmoreland County on Monday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic remained steady at 648 and the total in 2021 stayed at 225. Monday’s update was the third time in the past four days in which the state health department’s coronavirus death total for the county didn’t change from the previous day. The figure for coronavirus deaths in the county increased from 645 to 646 as of the Feb. 11 update, then remained steady until increasing by two in Sunday’s update.
The virus-related death rate in the county has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
While the state health department reported no new coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County on Monday, the county coroner’s office increased its coronavirus death total by four in an update issued at 11 p.m. Monday. Prior to that, the coroner’s count had remained steady at 404 since its previous update at 11 p.m. Feb. 8.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 896,860 as of Monday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
That case total includes 775,305 confirmed cases in the state and 121,555 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 23,119 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Monday’s update.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Mecial Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 1,253,554 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 35,736 in Westmoreland County as of Monday’s update.
Currently, both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart. Those vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Inc. A third — a single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson — is set to be reviewed for possible emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month.
As of Monday’s update, 403,434 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 11,976 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state increased Monday following a decrease over the weekend, with 2,447 hospitalized as of Monday’s update. There were 2,348 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide as of Sunday’s update to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, down from 2,687 on Thursday.
Statewide, the moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday throughout the state, 504 were in adult intensive care units and 265 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total remained steady at 123 as of Monday’s update, down from 125 on Thursday.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Monday, four were in adult intensive care units and five were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 15 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Monday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Monday, there were 31 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 34.4% of total adult ICU beds — 56 medical/surgical beds and 74 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total drop below 500 over the weekend, with 460 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the region as of Sunday’s update. That total climbed to 475 as of Monday’s update. Of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region Monday, 101 were on adult intensive care units and 38 were on ventilators.
Overall, 339 of the region’s 1,567 available ventilators were in use as of Monday’s update.
