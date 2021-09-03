COVID-19 cases have increased for a second straight month in Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County, according to the latest data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
After coronavirus cases declined earlier this summer, cases in Pennsylvania increased to 74,651 new cases in August, which represents a 447% increase over totals in July, which was 13,646 cases.
As of Thursday’s information, the DOH reports 22,269 new cases of COVID in the past seven days, averaging 3,181 cases per day. That is a 13.3% increase over last Thursday’s report.
To date, Pennsylvania has tallied a total of 1,308,284 cases with 1,089,653 confirmed.
In Westmoreland County, there were 614 new cases in the last week with the daily average at 88. In the month of August, Westmoreland County reported 1,979 cases, which is an increase over July’s numbers (312) or June’s numbers (317).
In total, the county has seen 36,940 cases, of which 24,523 are confirmed.
Another data point, officials are keeping an eye on is hospitalizations. According to OpenSource PA, the latest numbers show 1,835 Pennsylvanians are hospitalized for COVID in facilities with 482 in intensive care and 235 on ventilators. Statewide, hospitalizations have risen by approximately 13% from last week, while ICU numbers rose by nearly 40%.
Over the entire month of August, hospitalizations in the state rose by 291% — from 472 patients at the beginning of the month, ending with 1,850 on Aug. 31. In Westmoreland County, 40 patients are in the hospital for the virus, a slight increase of 17% from last week (34). Of those hospitalized, 15 are in ICUs and five are on ventilators.
For the month, Westmoreland had just three patients in hospitals on Aug. 1 and ended the month with 37 patients on Aug. 31.
COVID-related deaths in Pennsylvania have increased nearly 8% over the last week, from 104 last week to 113 deaths this week. In total, the state reports 28,235 people have died of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
Last week in Westmoreland County, there were three deaths bringing the total during the pandemic to 795.
Health officials are still encouraging residents who aren’t fully vaccinated to do so. There are currently 8,880,224 Pennsylvanians with at least one dose of a COVID vaccine (69.4% of the entire populations). There are 7,054,540 who are considered fully vaccinated (55.1%).
In Westmoreland County, there are 183,905 residents with at least one dose (50.4%) and 167,319 fully vaccinated (45.8%).
