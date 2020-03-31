In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and because of the cancellation of SAT and ACT test dates in April and May, St. Vincent College will waive standardized test scores as a requirement for fall 2020 admission, effective Monday, March 30. This waiver only applies to students who have not yet received an admission decision from St. Vincent.
“Students should not be penalized for circumstances that are beyond their control,” St. Vincent College Dean of Admission Heather Kabala said. “When reviewing student applications, standardized test scores are only a portion of the process. We consider many student performance indicators, including academic ability, rigor of high school curriculum, extracurricular achievement, character, motivation and potential for success at St. Vincent.”
In place of a standardized test score, students applying for admission under these emergency guidelines for fall 2020 will be required to submit a writing assignment that demonstrates their abilities, complete a personal essay or schedule a virtual interview with an admission counselor. Students with previous test scores are still encouraged to submit those scores with their application, but students who do not submit a test score will still be considered for admission.
“Each year, St. Vincent welcomes new students who through their academic and co-curricular activities will mature to become ethical leaders in their professions, communities and families,” said Dr. John Smetanka, the college’s vice president for academic affairs and academic dean.
“In times of such uncertainty, we must remain mindful of these future students and adapt to the circumstances. Hospitality is one of the Benedictine hallmarks that guide our mission at St. Vincent and we are committed to ensuring that we are not only welcoming, but also accommodating to those students who want to join our campus community.”
St. Vincent accepts the SAT and ACT for admission, as well as the Classic Learning Test (CLT). The CLT will be administered this spring, but the April exam will be proctored remotely and those scores will be accepted.
For more information about the admission process, visit www.stvincent.edu/admission-aid or contact the Office of Admission at 800-782-5549 or admission@stvincent.edu.
