St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown has made “the difficult decision” to continue its closure.
There will be no church services Palm Sunday, April 5, or Easter Sunday, April 12.
Spokeswoman Sharon Palmer added, “Church council will meet again April 14 to discuss our situation and when to reopen. April 5, Palm Sunday, Pastor Sarah Rossing will do a drive-thru procession of palms. You are welcome to drive through the church parking lot 9-11 a.m. and pick up your palm branches. Pastor Sarah will continue to lead Sunday worship on our public Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/stjamesyoungstown
“If you need to, you can call our church (724-539-7800) and leave a message and pastor will get back to you as soon as possible.”
* * *
Area pastors are encouraged to submit church news updates to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at lb.society@verizon.net
