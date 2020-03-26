St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982 Youngstown, canceled all activities at the church for two weeks, including Sunday services and Sunday school on March 21 and March 29.
St. James spokeswoman Sharon Palmer added, “We will evaluate again on March 30 or 31 on how to proceed.”
* * *
Area pastors are asked to submit church news updates to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz via lb.society@verizon.net
