Because of the current coronavirus pandemic, the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill have decided to postpone the Sister Mary Schmidt Lecture scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Seton Hill University.
The Sisters of Charity will reschedule Catherine O’Donnell’s lecture, “Listening: Elizabeth Seton’s Unique Gateway to the Work of Social Justice,” on a date to be determined in the spring of 2021. At that time O’Donnell, author of “Elizabeth Seton: American Saint” and associate professor of history at Arizona State University, will guide the audience in “exploring Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton’s legacy of listening in order to cultivate the kind of detailed understanding and compassion that are necessary to underlie and empower social justice activity.”
Watch the Sisters of Charity website (scsh.org) and Facebook page (Facebook.com/scsh.us) for more details about this program and other events sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill.
The Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill is an international apostolic congregation of women religious who are present in three countries, four U.S. dioceses and one U.S. archdiocese. Sisters of Charity have traditionally ministered in the areas of education, health care, pastoral care and social services. For additional information about the sisters and their ministries, visit www.scsh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.