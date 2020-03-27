Under seventh-year head coach Chris Fite, a former standout at Greater Latrobe High School and the University of Rochester (N.Y.), where he won a national championship as the team’s center who also went on to play professionally in Europe, the Shippensburg men’s basketball program registered a couple more firsts this season.
With a major “assist” — in more ways than one — from 6-foot-2 junior point guard Jake Biss, another outstanding player during his days at Greater Latrobe, the Raiders captured the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division and earned the right to host the semifinals and championship game for the first time ever.
Shippensburg also won 24 games (seven losses) that included 10 in a row from mid-December until the end of January, and was ranked in the top 25 in the country in NCAA Division II on multiple occasions this season.
Although they didn’t win it, like in Fite’s fourth season — 2016-17 — and back in 1991, the only other time in school history, the Raiders did make it to the PSAC championship game, losing to No. 7-ranked Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Still, Shippensburg secured the No. 4 seed for the eight-team Atlantic Regional of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
“It was a great season for us. I though we accomplished a lot,” Fite responded.
Then, fate stepped in.
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the NCAA canceled not only the rest of the postseason across each of its three divisions, but all of spring sports, as well.
“It’s tough,” Biss expressed. “It’s something that you just don’t see happen.”
And even though Fite and Biss both realize winning the regional wasn’t going to be easy, they can’t help but wonder what might have been, especially since the Raiders had already defeated IUP — the top seed — at home (69-66) this season. It was also the third time in four tries that they beat Indiana prior to an 18-point loss (77-59) in the PSAC title game.
“When you go up against IUP, you know you’re always facing one of the top teams in the country,” Fite remarked. “It’s always going to be a battle.
“We played so well in the semifinal game,” he added, referring to an eight-point victory (59-51) over PSAC West runner-up Mercyhurst. “But in the championship game, we really struggled offensively.
“I think we shot something like 27 percent for the game, which was at least a 10-year low. Part of that was due to IUP’s defense, but we had a lot of good looks that we normally make.
“We just had one of those days where we couldn’t get it going. We had 23 offensive rebounds and we played hard, but it just wasn’t our day.”
It also marked the second time in Fite’s seven years that he went up against his former mentor in the PSAC playoffs, Shippensburg having won at IUP in the semifinals on its way to the championship in 2017. After stints at St. Vincent College and his alma mater (Rochester) as an assistant, Fite was the right-hand man for IUP head coach Joe Lombardi for seven years (2006-13) before taking the head job at Shippensburg.
“It’s fun,” Fite said of matching wits with Lombardi. “I believe there’s some intensity there when we play against each other, but it’s just because there’s two good teams going head-to-head and you know there’s usually a lot on the line.
“When I was with him, we were kind of given the task of rebuilding the (IUP) program and changing the culture, so I think we have a pretty good feel for each other.
“I learned a lot from my experience there with coach Lombardi. And you know when you go head-to-head with them that it’s always going to be a battle.
“His teams are always very talented and very well-prepared. We like to think we are, too.”
With Fite in charge, Shippensburg has followed a similar path — upward. Fite is the school’s only head coach to have multiple 20-win seasons and is 138-72 overall with five PSAC and three NCAA playoff appearances — counting this season — in seven years.
“We were excited to go and play on the national stage, and then it all got canceled due to this coronavirus,” Fite conceded.
“You work so hard. It’s so difficult to get an NCAA tournament bid at our level.
“You have to be one of the top eight teams out of nearly 40 in our region, and there are a lot of good ones out there. You have to put together a good body of work during the regular season in your conference and in the playoffs to get to the national tournament.
“You want to give it a shot. It’s that time of year where you feel like, if you get hot at the right time, you can beat anybody. We felt that if we could peak at the right time and play our best basketball that we could make a run at the regional title.
“You play the whole season for those type of opportunities, and then it’s taken away from you,” he continued. “It’s an awkward conversation to have with the players, especially your seniors. You’re especially sad for them.”
Don’t get Fite — and Biss — wrong. They fully understand that a worldwide health scare is bigger than basketball. But it still hurts a little.
“I think we could’ve made a run,” Biss said, echoing the sentiments of Fite. “It’s just unfortunate that it had to end.
“I really feel bad for the seniors that they had to finish their college careers like that. It’s just an unfortunate situation that you hope doesn’t happen again.
“But I really enjoyed the season we did have. It’s a great group of guys. We had a couple of transfers and a few new guys, so at first, we had to kind of get everyone on the same page.
“After we took two losses back-to-back (in mid-December), we had a little team meeting and talked about everything. From that point on, we all locked in.
“Getting to the PSAC finals was an accomplishment. Obviously we would’ve liked to see what we could’ve done in the regional, but we’ll never know.”
And Biss had a lot to do with the success Shippensburg did have this season. In his second year as a starter, Biss not only ran the show — averaging 4.4 assists — he was also the Raiders’ leading scorer at 15.9 points a game, shooting 41.1 percent from the floor, including 40.3 on threes, and 89.9 from the free-throw line while also getting 42 steals.
It’s a role — being a distributor of the ball and the top scorer — that Biss has gotten more comfortable with over the last two years. It certainly was evident in his game this season.
“Yeah, I think so,” Biss acknowledged. “In the past, I was always a pass-first guard.
“I think I accepted the scoring role a little more in the last half of last season. That helped me make that transition this season.
“It can be difficult. I feel a point guard should be more of a playmaker and get others involved, and I think I’ve always been a pretty good at that in the past.
“Most teams don’t ask their point guard to be their top scorer. But I think I’ve embraced that pretty well.
“Being a point guard, you have the ball in your hands most of the time...at least more than anyone else. If it’s crunch-time and you need to make something happen, you have the opportunity.
“I just try to lead my team as much as possible, especially late-game when it gets down to the last couple possessions. I just try to be a leader at that position and do whatever I need to do.”
There was one game this season against Kutztown where Biss took all of three shots. But Biss did those other things that he and Fite talk about, and Shippensburg won.
“That was kind of different. They started playing a box-and-one on me,” Biss noted, “which I had never seen before...ever.
“We just made some adjustments at halftime and starting running some sets that he (Fite) knew would be effective against it. But my teammates were knocking down shots, so I knew all I needed to do was get them the ball.”
Needless to say, Fite relied on Biss a good bit. Biss was rarely out of a game as he also led the Raiders in minutes — 35.5 — nearly five more than the next closest player.
“He’s the guy we lean on heavily to do multiple things,” Fite confirmed. “He’s a great defender and, offensively, he’s always been an excellent playmaker.
“And he’s embraced the scoring role more and more as he’s developed. He takes big shots when we need him to.
“And he always has the ball in his hands. We trust his decision-making.
“When he first got here, he was very much a pass-first point guard and willing to defer the scoring to others, but we also knew how talented he was and that he could score. It was a process trying to bring that out of him. We encouraged him to bring that out of his game.
“And he makes really good decisions. He knows when to be aggressive and look for his shot, and when it’s best to get his teammates involved. There’s a balance there.
“With him, it’s about what circumstance dictate. A lot of that’s just instinct.”
The accolades came right along with it. This season, Biss was named PSAC East Player of the Year, and National Association of Basketball Coaches NCAA Division II All-District and Conference Commissioners Association All-Atlantic Region First Team.
“As the season went on, teams geared their game-plan around trying to stop him,” Fite indicated. “So when he would draw attention and double-teams, he’d get other players involved.
“He’s done a tremendous job. I’m excited that we have him for one more year. I think he’s going to have a great senior season, too.”
