State Sen. Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny/Westmoreland) is introducing legislation that would exempt federal coronavirus stimulus funds from state and local taxation.
“The idea is to immediately drive money out to those in need now and spur a swift recovery once the COVID-19 health risk subsides,” Brewster said. “The last thing we need to do is give Americans stimulus to cover expenses and then take back some of it in taxes. Stimulus funds should not be subject to state or local taxation, period.”
The federal stimulus plans call for individuals making up to $75,000 per year ($150,000 for married couples) to receive a $1,200 check per person, plus $500 per child. Stimulus checks will be reduced, then phased-out, for individuals making up to $99,000 ($198,000 for married couples).
“There are so many families struggling with job loss and economic dislocation as a result of the pandemic,” Brewster said. “The short-term goal must be to pay costs and jump start the economy once we’ve dealt with the serious health risk.”
Brewster said the state has a significant role to play in boosting a rapid economic response after the medical community is satisfied that the health threat has been mitigated.
Last week, Brewster sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf detailing his economic recovery plan.
“The priority right now is to protect the health and safety or our citizens and do what is necessary to stop the coronavirus,” Brewster said. “Then, we have to develop plans for a meaningful recovery to lift all.
“Pushing federal stimulus funds out now and not taxing them later is the correct approach to aiding families dealing with the pandemic.”
