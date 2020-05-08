Shhhh!
Can you keep a secret?
So far, hundreds have kept mum about Saturday’s drive-by celebration honoring the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, and the organizers are hoping that he doesn’t find out about it while they’re inviting the community to participate.
Father Mahoney, 75, is the pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church in Latrobe. He was ordained 50 years ago and ordinarily parishes celebrate those milestone jubilees. Not so with the social distancing protocol that has cancelled many important events.
But the parishioners weren’t about to let this anniversary pass by.
“We really wanted to do something for him,” said Ryan Coyne, the parish’s director of evangelization. “This is going to be a surprise.”
Father Mahoney does not get the Latrobe Bulletin delivered to the rectory. Instead, a parishioner takes the newspaper to him every day. They will make sure that the parishioner misses dropping off a copy of today’s edition so that he can’t read this article.
About 600 emails have been sent out about the celebration, and word is spreading in the membership, in the community, and to other diocesan priests.
“We have a very connected and energetic parish, so people are reaching out to others,” Coyne said.
Plans are to form a parade that will pass by the church on Ligonier Street. It will be escorted by officers from the Latrobe Police Department and led by vehicles and members of local fire departments.
“We will have signs, balloons, honking and celebrating to thank him for his ministry for the last 50 years,” Coyne said.
“And of course, we’ll be following social distancing.”
The parade will start forming at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the football stadium at Legion Keener Park, and proceed to the church at 1 p.m. The drive-by will continue until 2 p.m., so late comers are welcome to participate.
Coyne will not be in the parade. His part is to be at the church office under the guise of doing some work. He will be there to make sure that Father Mahoney is available and realizes that there’s something going on outside.
Holy Family Parish was established in 1856 and currently has 1,400 registered families. This is the third church at the site.
Father Mahoney, the pastor since 2007, earned his Master of Divinity degree at St. Vincent College. On May 9, 1970, Bishop William Connare ordained him into the priesthood at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.
He has served the diocese in many capacities, first being assigned as parochial vicar at St. Mary Parish and Holy Trinity Parish in Ford City. That was followed by many other assignments over the decades. This is his second time at Holy Family.
In 2012, the church was designated the diocese’s official site for a weekly mass in Latin.
“Father Mahoney has a real love for the rich traditions — in the architecture and the music — that pays tribute to our rich history,” Coyne said. “The Latin Mass has always been something close to his heart. It’s another style of our Mass, a beautiful style, and some people who attend feel really comfortable and closer to God. As a pastor, he wanted to make that expression of our faith available so that he could attract and care for a wider range of people.”
He worked with the parish in 2017 to repair the church and to restore the interior more closely to past traditions.
“His legacy will be the vision he has had for our future,” Coyne said. “He wants us to embrace a missionary outreach on what we can do for the community and how we can share the gospel with the community. It would be an understatement to say that he has challenged the parish in the last few years. He has really pushed to get us outward oriented.”
Father Mahoney called his staff into his office the day before Governor Wolf ordered a shutdown in Pennsylvania on March 16. According to Coyne, he encouraged them to begin thinking about ways to keep the faith community together as things were about to change.
In a matter of days, public Masses were suspended in the diocese, and Father Mahoney began showing symptoms of COVID-19. He landed in the hospital and experienced a slow but full recovery following his coronavirus diagnosis. During that time, more than 16,000 people reacted to the parish’s Facebook posts about his illness.
Now during the shutdown, he and parish members are reaching out to keep faith experiences available to the members and to the public. He celebrates a daily mass at 11 a.m. that’s livestreamed and also recorded for later viewing on the church website. Sunday Mass is pre-recorded.
“He also makes adorations available online, and during Lent, there were Stations of the Cross,” Coyne said. “He put up a food box outside the church, and right now he has parishioners planning to make meals that can be picked up. He has done spiritual talks and there have been prayer chains and all sorts of other things going on. We are at a point where our community is more isolated than it has ever been, and it’s stronger in many ways than in the past. Father Mahoney has really done everything he could, so there are a lot of reasons to thank him.”
Saturday’s celebration will be livestreamed on the church’s website, holyfamilylatrobe.org, and also on its Facebook page. It will also be recorded and available for later viewing.
