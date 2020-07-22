A second inmate at Westmoreland County Prison has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), prison officials confirmed.
Warden John Walton told the Tribune-Review Tuesday that the second positive test was confirmed July 17, a result of routine testing of quarantined new inmates. The inmate who tested positive had entered the Hempfield Township facility a week earlier and was asymptomatic, according to Walton.
The prison’s first positive coronavirus case involved an inmate who was arrested July 11 and taken to a local hospital after complaining of stomach pain. He was tested for the virus before being committed into the prison. Prison officials learned on July 13 that the inmate had tested positive for COVID-19.
In both cases, the inmates who tested positive for the virus had been in quarantine prior to the prison learning of their positive test results and remained quarantined afterwards, having no contact with other inmates.
All prison staff members and inmates are required to wear masks, and in-person visitation has been suspended since March. Staffers and new inmates are required to have a temperature screening before entering the prison.
The prison has been placing all new inmates entering the facility in quarantine. Initially, new inmates were monitored in quarantine for 14 days and placed into the general population if they didn’t show any coronavirus symptoms. Earlier this month as new commitments to the prison began to increase, the prison began testing quarantined inmates after seven days, with those who test negative then being placed in the general population.
There are 48 cells available for the prison to quarantine new inmates entering the facility. Walton said there have been 92 new inmates booked in the prison over the past week.
