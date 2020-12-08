HARRISBURG — Rep. Mike Reese, R-Westmoreland/Somerset, announced he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and has begun to quarantine.
“I recently learned I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Reese said in a statement. “I have been quarantining for the last week awaiting my test results and with the positive test will remain in quarantine until I have recovered. I am grateful to report my symptoms were mild and are subsiding. I’m feeling better as each day passes.”
Reese was last at the state Capitol three weeks ago. His district offices in Mount Pleasant and Ligonier remain open following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
