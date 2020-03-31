Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, state Rep.-elect Eric Davanzo (R-Westmoreland) and his staff are currently serving 58th Legislative District residents remotely.
The location of Davanzo’s first office space will be in the Mount Pleasant Municipal Building, but because of the virus, the premises are currently closed. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Constituents have access to help with state-related problems and questions by calling 724-542-0349 or visiting RepDavanzo.com.
“Because of the abbreviated timeline associated with a special election, my team and I were very busy connecting with residents all over the district. I look forward to maintaining that drive to serve as my staff and I begin working for the 58th District,” Davanzo said in a news release. “You can bet I’ll be just as hard-working as the state representative.”
He is working to secure a second office and will share details when the information is available. Davanzo said he looks forward to hosting an open house at both district offices and will share information about the events when social distancing is no longer necessary.
Davanzo will be officially sworn in for his first term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday, April 6.
The 58th District covers part of Westmoreland County and consists of the cities of Jeannette and Monessen cities, the townships of East Huntingdon (part), Hempfield (part), Rostraver, Sewickley and South Huntingdon; and the boroughs of Adamsburg, Arona, Madison, Mount Pleasant, North Belle Vernon, Penn, Smithton, Sutersville and West Newton.
