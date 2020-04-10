Readers of the Latrobe Bulletin are reminded that the paper will be publishing its Bulletin Weekend edition on Fridays instead of Saturdays, as the Saturday publishing day has been temporarily eliminated.
All of the regular features you enjoy reading on Saturdays can now be found on Fridays: Bulletin Board, Valley Views and Derry Diary, real estate listings, the church page, the SmartSource national food coupons and more. Also, for Goren Bridge enthusiasts, the paper will publish Saturday’s Goren Bridge quiz on Friday on the entertainment pages; the answers will still be found on Monday.
The Bulletin is being affected by the same economic forces affecting other local businesses amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This is a temporary cost-cutting measure; the paper will go back to its normal publishing schedule after this crisis is over.
The Bulletin also is available online at latrobebulletinnews.com.
Home subscribers can sign up for free to receive the online edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.