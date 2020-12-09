While state officials have voiced concerns in recent weeks regarding the possibility a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations could overwhelm healthcare systems already grappling with staffing shortages, area hospitals have reported “adequate” capacity to handle an influx of cases.
Gov. Tom Wolf during a news conference Monday stressed the consequences of overwhelming hospitals with coronavirus cases, calling it a “dangerous, disturbing scenario” that will become reality if people don’t take steps to slow the spread. As of Tuesday’s update to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 5,561 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide.
“Over the course of the past two weeks, unfortunately, Pennsylvania’s situation has become even more dire, and I find myself here saying things I really, really wish I didn’t have to say,” Wolf said at a virtual news conference. “If we don’t slow the spread of this dangerous virus now, the reality is that COVID-19 will overwhelm our hospitals, will overwhelm our health care system.”
Total COVID-19 cases in Westmoreland County more than doubled over the month of November, and the county has seen three days in which at least 400 new cases have been reported so far this month, according to figures on the county’s website.
Excela Health has seen a surge in hospitalizations for COVID-19 as well over that span, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox said.
“There’s definitely a lot more hospitalizations in the beginning of the month of December than there were in the beginning of the month of October or November,” Fox said, noting COVID-19 hospitalizations so far in December had more than doubled compared to hospitalizations the first week of November.
Facing a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Fox said it’s crucial for the public to take measures to attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus to help make sure hospitals aren’t overwhelmed.
“This is very serious. There are many individuals who are quite ill and we need to do everything we can to protect our friends and family and neighbors. We need to do everything we can to keep members of the health care community healthy and safe so they can take care of you,” Fox said. “Whether you have a feeling that COVID is a risk for you or not, you’re always at risk for being in a serious motor vehicle accident or having a heart attack or a stroke. You need to know that the care team is healthy and able to take care of you. I like to think we’re all hopeful that our family and friends and neighbors will stay healthy as well. It’s really important to pay attention to the recommendations, to wear a mask, to socially distance. This isn’t the time to let our guard down. This isn’t the time to gather in large gatherings or even small gatherings without masks.”
The comments came as state officials reiterated the importance of the public taking steps to help mitigate the spread of the disease that had claimed the lives of more than 11,000 Pennsylvanians as of Monday, according to the state health department.
“We have to remember that there are not an unlimited number of hospital beds,” Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “But more importantly, there are not an unlimited number of staff — doctors, nurses, support staff, EMTs, health-care workers in the most general sense. The people who make our health-care system work are relying on you.”
Excela Health spokesman Tom Chakurda said the health system, which includes three hospitals — Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe and Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant — has adequate capacity to handle an influx of coronavirus patients.
“We learned a lot since the inception of the pandemic. At this time, clearly we have adequate capacity and also we have learned a lot of lessons on how to be flexible and turning units into COVID units, if you will, that have the capability to care for COVID patients,” he said. “That kind of flexibility and the lessons we’ve learned since March have helped us. From a capacity standpoint at this point, we’re clearly capable of handling even this second surge. That would be the same, at this time, for personal protective equipment. Our supply is adequate at this time.”
According to Excela’s website, the health system has more than 575 patient beds spread between its three hospitals — Westmoreland Hospital is a 373-licensed bed hospital while Latrobe Hospital is licensed as a 172-bed hospital and Frick Hospital is a 33-licensed bed hospital.
Fox said the figures for licensed beds are the maximum beds for each hospital, as not all licensed beds are available all the time, and warned that bed availability numbers are so fluid it’s difficult to provide an accurate count on capacity that isn’t quickly outdated.
“When we look at our bed supply, it just varies based on the type of patients that we have. Patients who require ICU beds have a higher staff need than patients who are in general medical beds. It is very variable,” Fox said. “About 40% of our current inpatient census is made up of individuals who have COVID-19. That number varies. Sometimes there’s more in one hospital or another, so those things change on a moment-by-moment basis.
“We try to the extent that we’re able to locate the COVID patients in consistent areas of each of our hospitals, but as the needs grow, then we have to expand to more rooms,” she added. “There are units that are made up of all COVID patients, but there are other units that also have COVID patients.
“In our intensive care units, we have COVID patients and non-COVID patients. They’re all in private rooms. But we couldn’t fill up an entire ICU with COVID patients. We have to have other patients in there, too.”
In Westmoreland County, as of Tuesday’s update to the state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 138 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — up from 133 in Monday’s update — with 16 in adult intensive care units and 12 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 89 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 22 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Tuesday, there were 29 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 26.7% of total adult ICU beds — 29 medical/surgical beds and 48 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region.
The Southwest region had 1,389 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday’s update. Of those patients, 314 were on adult intensive care units and 184 were on ventilators. Overall, 426 of the region’s 1,267 ventilators were in use as of the update.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, also in the Southwest region, issued a news release Friday indicating the hospital was treating more than 70 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and reported the hospital had “adequate capacity and staffing to meet patient needs, including in critical care/intensive care.”
While patient beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment remain in adequate supply in Westmoreland County and the region, state officials remained concerned about the availability of health care workers amid the coronavirus surge.
Maureen Casey, a nurse at Hershey Medical Center, said during Monday’s virtual news conference that her hospital is under severe strain as COVID patients keep coming like “waves on a shore.”
“Nurses go home, cry in the shower, cry in the car alone because of the desperation and exhaustion they feel,” she said.
Fox said Excela, like many health systems, is scrambling to handle staffing shortages.
“We’re very busy. We have a number of staff who are ill or who are quarantined,” Fox said. “We’re always looking at our staffing levels hour by hour to determine how best to assure that patients have the care that they need. It’s tight.”
It’s even tighter because the health system must take it seriously any time employees report symptoms that mimic COVID-19 symptoms, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include fever or chills, sore throat, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, congestion or runny nose, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and more.
“It makes it very difficult and very tricky when our staff does report symptoms,” Fox said. “We have them not come to work. We encourage them to get tested. Once they’re tested, if their test is negative, they’re allowed to come back.”
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
There are currently no HCCs that meet any of the three criteria.
The Southwest region and the Keystone region had both met the criteria for the percentage of hospitals anticipating staffing shortages as of last week. Since then, both regions have fallen below the 33% mark in that category. As of Monday’s update, 32.4% of hospitals in the Southwest region — Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties — anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 13.4% decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s update on Monday and 51.8% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available.
Fox said the anticipated availability of a COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers could provide a boost for health care systems in dealing with staffing shortages, but even the process of administering a vaccine to health care workers comes with complications.
“The state has told us that once the emergency use authorization has been granted to a vaccine that the vaccine will be released very quickly. From what we understand, the vaccine has already been allocated to the states, so the states are essentially waiting for word to release them broadly,” Fox said. “From what we understand, places that are considered hot spots would receive the vaccine sooner than other areas... I would anticipate that all the facilities in the Southwest region would all get them essentially at the same time or within hours of one another.
Fox said Excela will need to spread out vaccinations, which require a series of two shots, in case people getting the vaccine experience a reaction that carries symptoms similar to COVID-19.
“From what we understand, about 20% of individuals who receive the vaccine have some type of reaction beyond a sore arm. From what we’re told, it’s more likely to have a reaction after the second dose, because it is a two-dose series, than the first dose,” she said. “Because the kinds of symptoms that people who do have reactions beyond a sore arm are things like fevers and body aches, those are COVID mimics, so if somebody’s feeling that way, we would want them to stay home until those symptoms resolve. Typically, vaccine symptoms resolve in 24 hours or so.
“We’re looking at our staff and we’ve actually done some preliminary querying of our staff to get an idea of how many individuals are planning to receive the immunization. For us, it’s close to 70%, which is great. Then we’re asking our frontline leaders to start to look at their staffing so they wouldn’t have an entire shift getting their shots all in one day and then maybe being sick the next. That’s kind of what we’re looking at is trying to get people to think through that order of giving the vaccine so we’re spreading it out across time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.