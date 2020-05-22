Those who purchased tickets to the March 13-15 Greater Latrobe Senior High School performance of “Mamma Mia!” and were not able to attend the show because of coronavirus (COVID-19) attendance restrictions can now claim a refund for their in-person ticket purchases. Refunds for in-person ticket purchases will be available in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium lobby on the following schedule:
• 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, and Thursday, June 11;
• 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 28, and Tuesday June 9.
Those seeking refunds for in-person ticket purchases should bring their purchased tickets. Those who paid with cash will receive a cash refund while those who paid by check will have their checks returned.
Refunds will be processed following CDC social distancing guidelines. Those arriving should remain in their vehicles and pull up to the sign posted in front of the auditorium lobby doors and await instructions from a Theater Boosters representative to enter the building. A mask will be required for entry into the building.
For those who purchased tickets and wish to have their purchase donated to the theater program rather than refunded, email latrobetheaterboosters@gmail.com with the subject “Donate Mamma Mia” in the email subject line. The body of the email should include name, ticket information (show date and seat information) and the amount being donated.
Those desiring a receipt of the donation for tax purposes should state that in their email and include a mailing address or request a tax receipt at one of the in-person refund dates.
