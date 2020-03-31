Those who purchased tickets to the March 13-15 Greater Latrobe High School performance of “Mamma Mia!” and were not able to attend the show because of coronavirus (COVID-19) attendance restrictions can claim a refund for their ticket purchases.
Those who purchased tickets online via the Ticket Source link should email customer.services@ticketsource.co.uk and provide the name as used for the purchase and the booking reference number found in their confirmation email or on the top line of the actual ticket. It is a series of 6 digits containing letters and numbers in front of a / (ex. WG7TFY/1).
Ticket Source refunds will be processed through April 30 and will be credited to the card that was used to make the purchase.
For those who purchased tickets in-person with the Theater Boosters, hold on to your tickets.
A plan has been established to refund those in-person ticket purchases after social gathering restrictions are lifted.
A notice will go out via the Latrobe Theater Boosters Facebook page, the GLSD home page and the Latrobe Bulletin with the dates, times and location where ticket holders can bring their purchased tickets to receive a refund. There will be multiple dates to accommodate all those requesting a refund.
For those who purchased tickets and wish to have their purchase donated to the theater program rather than refunded, email latrobetheaterboosters@gmail.com with the subject “Donate Mamma Mia” in the email subject line. The body of the email should include name, ticket information (show date and seat information) and the amount being donated.
Those desiring a receipt of the donation for tax purposes should state that in their email and include a mailing address or request a tax receipt at one of the in-person refund dates.
