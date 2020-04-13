HARRISBURG — In response to the ongoing threat to public health posed by the COVID-19 virus, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced that its next public meeting — on Thursday, April 16 — will be conducted telephonically.
The PUC public meeting will begin at 10 a.m. April 16, and members of the public, the media and others can begin accessing the telephone conference call starting at 9:45 a.m. that day. Interested parties can listen to the meeting by calling 1-888-917-8050, and then entering passcode 9570961#.
The commission welcomes the public to join the telephonic meeting, stressing that it will follow the commission’s customary public meeting protocol with only commissioners and the PUC’s secretary permitted to speak on agenda items.
A final agenda for the public meeting will be published on the commission website on Wednesday.
Under the unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, conducting public meetings and other routine commission business telephonically — to help minimize non-essential personal social contact — is consistent with the governor’s proclamation of disaster emergency and the requirements of the Public Utility Code.
