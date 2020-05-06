Students from Ligonier Valley Middle School will have the fruits — or plants — of their labor on display at a May 9 drive-thru plant sale.
Twenty-five LVMS students from grades 6-8 harvested, planted and transplanted a variety of seeds over the course of the school year for their Project Based Learning class.
Herbs, vegetables and flowers will be available for sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ligonier Country Market field.
Helpers will load each customer’s order into their vehicles.
Ryan Podlucky, a health and physical education teacher at LVMS, facilitates the school’s Sustainable Agriculture Greenhouse Project. He oversees the Project Based Learning class which completed the seed-planting project.
“The students did research and found what they wanted to grow,” Podlucky said. “The kids in the fall researched what would grow best around here. They reached out and found the best prices for seeds.”
Since school closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, students weren’t able to see their project fully come to fruition. Luckily, Podlucky has been able to carry out their year-long efforts in recent weeks, so their plants will be ready for Saturday.
“They were disappointed,” Podlucky said. “It was really neat to see how hard they worked and how serious they were (about the project). They would volunteer to come down during their study halls on off days to help water and plant more things.”
Work began in September when students harvested seeds from the school’s garden. Students researched how to care for various seeds and applied what they learned when planting them in January.
“Everything was grown in the greenhouse from a seed,” Podlucky said of the plants available at Saturday’s sale.
Students watered and fertilized plants in the school’s on-site greenhouse up until school closed.
In planning for the project, Podlucky says students broke into smaller groups based on interest, such as: herbs, flowers, plants, soil or labor.
“Everybody handled their own little niche,” he added.
The class met each Wednesday for two-hour work sessions. Podlucky says he acted more as a facilitator for the Project Based Learning class than as an instructor.
“I let them figure out the questions to ask and I guide them towards the answers. It’s independent. That’s what’s neat about it,” he said. “The 25 kids who picked agriculture wanted to be in agriculture. Every student wanted to be there, which is what made that class work really well.”
Members of Ligonier Weeders and Seeders and Penn State Master Gardeners, including Judy Ridgway, helped students weekly by answering their questions related to the project.
“They were my special experts,” Podlucky said. “They would guide the kids towards some of the questions, and answer things I didn’t know.”
Before school closed, students were able to transfer onions and leaks from the greenhouse to some of the school’s 24 raised planting beds.
The class also worked with kindergarteners from Ligonier Valley School District on various collaborative projects throughout the school year.
Though Podlucky is disappointed his students weren’t able to see their project through, he’s happy his 6 and 7th graders will return next year to finish it.
“I feel bad for my 8th grade kids who were really invested in it,” the teacher said.
The sale benefits the LVMS Sustainable Farm Project greenhouse and Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) educational programs.
Cash or checks are payable to LWA, and donations are accepted.
