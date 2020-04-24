The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced the annual Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration to go on hiatus for 2020.
The event’s new co-chairs — Latrobe fire chief John Brasile, Latrobe Police Department community service officer Beth Straka and City of Latrobe code and zoning officer Ann Powell — announced the cancellation of this year’s events on Thursday.
Brasile, Straka and Powell took over planning for the multi-day summer celebration after longtime event chairwoman Carol Greenawalt stepped down from organizing the massive annual event following last year’s 50th anniversary celebration.
“After many discussions and circumstances beyond our control, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Latrobe Fourth of July co-chairs have decided it is in the best of interest of our community to cancel the 2020 Fourth of July Celebration,” the organizers wrote in a post to the Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration Facebook page. “Many months of planning and fundraising are needed to execute a successful celebration. These efforts came to a standstill in early March, when the governor put a stay at home order in place for Westmoreland County. At this time, it is impossible to predict when social gatherings of this size will continue as a normal life event.”
Fundraisers for the Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration have also been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are looking forward to hosting an extraordinary 2021 Fourth of July Celebration,” organizers added. “We can promise it will be spectacular! 2020 will forever be remembered for life changing events, adjustments and modifications. We will overcome! We are strong! We are Latrobe!”
