The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced it has been “closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Pennsylvania and its potential impact on our venues and events.
“The safety of our guests, staff and artists is of paramount importance and as we follow the leadership of our public health and government officials, all Pittsburgh Cultural Trust performances, exhibitions, films and events through April 6 have been canceled or postponed.
“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding in this evolving global situation. Our guest services team will be in contact with ticket holders to shows during this period regarding ticket options.
“You are a valued part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust family and from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for trusting and championing the arts in Pittsburgh. We can’t wait to bring you back into our theaters and venues for amazing events and experiences in the arts.
“For updates regarding Trust performances and events, please continue to check our website.”
