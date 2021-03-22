Westmoreland County Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew announced a planned online educational event featuring information about the history of RNA vaccines from University of Pittsburgh Associate Senior Vice Chancellor for Science Strategy and Planning in the Health Sciences, Dr. Jeremy Berg.
The free, online event scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, will provide background on RNA vaccine technology as it relates to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, as well as a history of the technology before it became part of the popular lexicon amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Berg is the former director of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), has been named by the Board of Directors of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) as editor-in-chief of the prestigious Science family of journals, and holds positions at the University of Pittsburgh as The Pittsburgh Foundation Professor of Personalized Medicine and Director of the Institute for Personalized Medicine, Professor of Computational and Systems Biology, and Professor of Chemistry.
Advance registration for the “Understanding mRNA Vaccines, an Evening with Dr. Berg” online event is available by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIpc-isqz0qG92FBLpwE_wlyg4ln9Bfb3yx. A Facebook page for the event is available at www.facebook.com/events/1403315250047603.
Questions can be submitted in advance using the registration link, and video of the event will be posted online for those unable to view the discussion live.
