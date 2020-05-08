State Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, is encouraging area school districts to consider applying for funds to assist them in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, Petrarca said the Pennsylvania Department of Education submitted an application to the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Once the state’s application is approved, school districts will need to apply for the funding.
“These funds can help our districts with needed technology purchases, summer and after-school programs, mental health supports, and for sanitation and cleaning supplies,” Petrarca said. “Our schools have had to make extraordinary adjustments in light of the pandemic to help keep our students engaged and learning, and I want to ensure our school districts are aware of these forthcoming funds, and I encourage them to apply once it’s available.”
Petrarca said area school districts are anticipated to receive the following amounts of funding:
• Apollo-Ridge: $248,717;
• Blairsville-Saltsburg: $346,311;
• Derry: $419,916;
• Greater Latrobe: $459,504;
• Kiski: $607,894;
• Leechburg: $172,088.
Petrarca added that PDE expects the U.S. Department of Education to approve the application within a week and is currently working on a streamlined application process to ensure the funds can be available to school districts as quickly as possible.
For more information, visit this link: https://www.media.pa.gov/Pages/Education-Details.aspx?newsid=842
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.