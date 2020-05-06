HARRISBURG — State Rep. Joseph Petrarca voted for a bill designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 and help Pennsylvania move forward in its recovery efforts.
Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, said House Bill 2455 would have the state develop a comprehensive testing plan. It also would fund research, development and manufacturing of COVID-19 testing equipment and supplies, contact tracing and other measures. In addition, it would require healthcare and other essential workers to be given testing priority once the plan is activated.
“We need a strong, wide-ranging testing program to halt the spread of this deadly virus and allow our state — including our businesses — to reopen safely and recover from the effects of this pandemic,” Petrarca said.
The measure now heads to the Senate for further action.
