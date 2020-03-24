State Rep. Joseph Petrarca announced that he and his staff continue to provide services to residents, despite the closure of his Harrisburg and district offices in Derry, Latrobe and Vandergrift.
Petrarca said the closure is in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affecting our state, nation and countries worldwide.
“We want to do all we can to protect the health and safety of our residents during these uncertain times,” Petrarca said in a news release. “My staff and I will be working remotely and still available for any assistance or questions from residents via phone and email.”
Petrarca said district residents can reach him and his staff via phone at the following numbers:
- Harrisburg: 717-787-5142
- Vandergrift: 724-567-6982
- Derry: 724-694-5298
- Latrobe: 724-539-7560
In addition, Petrarca and his staff are also reachable by email. The addresses are as follow:
- Rep. Petrarca: RepPetrarca@pahouse.net.
- Harrisburg: Kristen Bernard (Harrisburg): kbernard@pahouse.net.
- Derry district office: Gina Scheller (Derry): gscheller@pahouse.net.
- Latrobe district office: Shannon Cypher (Latrobe): scypher@pahouse.net.
- Vandergrift district office: Jillian Olszewski (Vandergrift): jolszewski@pahouse.net; Leslie Ziemianski (Vandergrift): lziemianski@pahouse.net.
Petrarca posted a link on his website that includes information and resources, which can be accessed at https://www.pahouse.net/Petrarca/News/?id=113189.
