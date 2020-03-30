Latrobe’s waste pickup options with Republic Services have been adjusted as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, city manager Michael Gray said.
Service changes include:
- Bulk items will not be accepted and collection has been suspended until further notice;
- No yard waste will be collected and collection has been suspended until further notice;
- All recycling material will only be collected within the toter. Republic Services will not pick up items left on the ground or those that require the driver to get out of the vehicle;
- Bagged service will continue as well as carted services. Drivers will not collect items outside of the plastic bag or toter. Bags cannot exceed 50 pounds;
- Depending on recycling processing plans, recycling service could be suspended at a later date because of contamination in the recycling containers.
For updates, residents can visit www.RepublicServices.com.
