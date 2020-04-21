Two Westmoreland County residents were cited for violating Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order after allegedly getting into a fight while drinking at a friend’s Bell Township home.
Kara Lee Lawson, 27, of Bell Township and Scott James Renwick, 28, of Loyalhanna Township were cited for harassment and violating the Disease Control and Prevention Act of 1955 following the alleged April 11 incident. Both were charge via summons, issued Monday, after police filed the charges Friday.
Wolf first issued stay-at-home orders for specific counties especially hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic on March 23 before eventually expanding the order to include the entire state. The order is in effect until the end of April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.