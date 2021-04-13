HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, on Monday announced he is quarantining at his home following exposure to a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).
“As many Pennsylvanians have been asked to do over the past months, I am currently under quarantine at home due to an exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19,” Cutler said in a news release. “Quarantine, social distancing, mask wearing and the vaccine are all important to reducing the spread of the virus, and I am following CDC guidelines and timelines before returning to in-person work.
“I am able to continue virtual meetings and work from home. My district office and Harrisburg offices remain open at this time.”
