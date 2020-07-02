The Fort Ligonier Days Board on Wednesday announced the cancellation of this year’s festival, which had been scheduled for Oct. 9-11, ending months of speculation regarding the fate of the popular fall event amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Board president Mark Sorice announced the decision to cancel this year’s festival in a post on the Fort Ligonier Days Facebook page and website, while also announcing a “virtual” festival for the fall.
“The decision of the Board and contributions by the Committee make this decision a most difficult one. Our community needs Fort Ligonier Days, not only to support local businesses, but to help the good works of many charities that benefit from the money that we raise,” Sorice said. “We do not approach such a decision lightly and it is with great sadness that we cancel this year’s event, recognizing that the risk of the health of our community overrides any other factor.
“On another positive note, we are pleased to announce that the Fort Ligonier Days festival will be able to go on in a virtual format via our social media channels and website. Our merchants, vendors, sponsors and supporters will each have the opportunity to be featured in the virtual festival. Please watch our website and social media channels for further updates on this exciting virtual venture.”
Fort Ligonier Days, which commemorates the anniversary of the Oct. 12, 1758 Battle of Fort Ligonier, in which British and colonial forces defending the fort from an assault by French troops and their Native American allies, attracts as many as 100,000 visitors to Ligonier.
During the weekend, Fort Ligonier traditionally hosts its largest re-enactment of the year and hosts battle and artillery demonstrations throughout the festival.
Ligonier Borough Council last month voted to yield the decision on the festival’s fate in 2020 to Fort Ligonier Days Inc. with the understanding that the event could not take place if the county is under any federal or state pandemic restrictions.
Even under the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan for Pennsylvania, gatherings are to be limited to no more than 250 people.
“These times will not last, this crisis will not prevail,” Sorice said. “We expect to return in 2021 with the utmost vigor. This will also provide us with an opportunity to work together with Ligonier Borough Council, who hopefully will recognize the value of what we do and its overall value to our town and community. There have been those who don’t always share our value of Fort Ligonier Days, but perhaps this is an opportunity for their perspective to change.
“We pray that you continue to keep each other in your thoughts, prayers, and hearts. Nothing can stop those individuals who are committed and determined, for it is those few who indeed can change the world.”
