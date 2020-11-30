As November draws to a close, Westmoreland County prepares to close the book on its worst month so far of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Total cases in the county have more than doubled since Nov. 1 and an average of three people in the county have succumbed to the disease each day in November, bringing the death total to nearly 200, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
With 4,652 new cases since the start of November, the county’s case total has climbed to 9,132, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest update, which came at noon Sunday.
That figure includes 7,243 confirmed cases and 1,889 probable cases.
Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 26, according to the state health department, 82 people died of coronavirus in Westmoreland County, bringing the death total here to 197 as of Sunday’s update.
The state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard did not include data on daily coronavirus deaths after Nov. 26 in its latest update.
The county has seen a steady rise each week in average daily new cases this month. In the first full week of November, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County experienced 543 new coronavirus cases and averaged 77.57 new cases per day. From Nov. 8-14, that average climbed to 146.71 as the county added 1,027 new cases. In the seven-day period from Nov. 15-21, there were 1,391 new cases, an average of 198.71 new cases each day.
Over the most recent seven-day stretch, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County added 1,691 new cases, an average of 241.57 new cases per day. That period includes two days in which the county reported more than 300 new cases — 306 on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and 305 on Friday, Nov. 27.
There had been 63,350 negative tests in the county as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.
The daily coronavirus figures on the Westmoreland County website typically differ slightly from those on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated at noon each day. The county’s site is updated at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a weekend recap included with each Monday’s update. The county’s site, aside from a graphic showing daily case totals, hasn’t been updated since Wednesday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
There had been 179 deaths among Westmoreland County residents attributed to coronavirus as of Wednesday’s county update, as confirmed by the state health department through the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). The Pennsylvania Department of Health as of its update last Sunday, Nov. 23, listed 163 coronavirus deaths among Westmoreland County residents, and as of its latest update, that total had risen to 197 deaths.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Sunday increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths from 154 to 172 — 165 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence. Of Westmoreland County’s coronavirus deaths, 104 were associated with long term care facilities, according to the state health department.
Statewide coronavirus numbers have also continued to surge with the state’s total cases reaching 357,196 as of Sunday’s update. That figure includes 331,919 confirmed cases in the state and 25,277 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 10,351 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department. Of those deaths, 6,459 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic.
Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 33,947 coronavirus cases among residents and 6,553 cases among staff members at 1,249 long term care facilities. There have been 6,459 coronavirus deaths in the state attributed to long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 37 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,093 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 138 cases among staff members and 104 coronavirus deaths as of Sunday’s update.
Health systems locally and throughout the state have been preparing for the surge in cases.
There were 97 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county as of Sunday’s update to the state health department site, up from 82 as of Thursday. Of those patients, 13 were on adult intensive care units, and there were 10 coronavirus patients on ventilators.
There were 4,405 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of Sunday’s update from the Department of Health, including 918 on adult intensive care units and 474 on ventilators.
Excela Health was among many healthcare systems to bring back restrictions on visitation in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Excela announced last week that effective Nov. 25, no visitors would be permitted in the inpatient, outpatient or emergency areas at the health system’s facilities.
There are exceptions to the no visitation policy. One visitor is permitted to accompany patients under the age of 18 or those with a disability or other impairment. One visitor is also permitted for labor and delivery, and visitors in those situations should be prepared to remain at the Excela facility for the duration of the patient’s care.
Special exceptions will also be considered for emergency or end-of-life care situations, with any exceptions requiring approval from the department manager or nursing supervisor, according to Excela’s announcement.
