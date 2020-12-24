The Latrobe Bulletin business office will close at noon today, Dec. 24, and remain closed on Friday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday. There will be no paper delivery on Christmas Day. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28. The Bulletin wishes all of its readers a merry Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.