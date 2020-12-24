Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High 23F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers will become more widely scattered later on. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.