Westmoreland County’s coronavirus (COVID-19) death total remained steady again on Tuesday — the fourth day in the last five without an increase — while new daily cases remained in double-digits for an 13th straight day, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
With 98 new coronavirus cases reported in Tuesday’s update to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there have now been 25,993 coronavirus cases in the county since the start of the pandemic — 18,506 confirmed cases and 7,487 probable. So far, there have been 84,598 negative tests in the county.
There have been 6,660 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 141.70 reported per day in 2021.
The county is averaging 80.62 new cases per day so far in February.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days. Since the start of February, the county has had fewer than 120 new cases each day, and has been below 100 new cases in 14 of the 16 days this month.
With no new coronavirus deaths reported for Westmoreland County on Tuesday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic remained steady at 648 and the total in 2021 stayed at 225.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county coroner’s office on Tuesday also showed no increase in its coronavirus death total since its last update at 11 p.m. Monday. Prior to that update, which saw the total increase to 408, the coroner’s count had remained steady at 404 since its previous update at 11 p.m. Feb. 8.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 899,237 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 777,177 confirmed cases in the state and 122,060 probable cases. So far, there have been 3,783,099 negative tests in the state.
Tuesday also marked the second time this month that the statewide total for coronavirus deaths increased by single-digits. As of Tuesday’s update, there had been 23,126 coronavirus deaths reported throughout the state, an increase of just seven compared to Monday’s total of 23,119. There were four COVID-19 deaths reported statewide on Feb. 8, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,023 (52%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 65,555 coronavirus cases among residents and 12,695 cases among staff members at 1,556 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,959 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 271 cases among staff members and 256 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Mecial Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 1,282,045 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 36,266 in Westmoreland County as of Tuesday’s update.
Currently, both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart. Those vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Inc. A third — a single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson — is set to be reviewed for possible emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month.
As of Tuesday’s update, 421,640 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 12,113 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state declined Tuesday after increasing Monday compared to weekend figures. There were 2,356 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide Tuesday, according to the state health department, down from 2,447 on Monday but still up slightly from the 2,348 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide as of Sunday’s update.
Statewide, the moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday throughout the state, 491 were in adult intensive care units and 271 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total decreased slightly, from 123 on Monday to 121 as of Tuesday’s update.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Tuesday, four were in adult intensive care units and six were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 18 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Tuesday, there were 31 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 34.4% of total adult ICU beds — 49 medical/surgical beds and 72 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total drop below 500 over the weekend, with 460 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the region as of Sunday’s update. That total climbed to 475 on Monday and decreased to 468 as of Tuesday’s update. Of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region Tuesday, 98 were on adult intensive care units and 42 were on ventilators.
Overall, 361 of the region’s 1,566 available ventilators were in use as of Tuesday’s update.
