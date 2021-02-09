Monday, for the first time in 2021, there were no new coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths reported in Westmoreland County, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
The county’s coronavirus death total had risen every day this year prior to Monday, with 213 deaths reported since the start of 2021 and 636 since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide, only four coronavirus deaths were reported in Monday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
The virus-related death rate in the county has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
While the state health department did not report any new coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County Monday, the county coroner’s office updated its coronavirus death total at 11 p.m. Monday, increasing the office’s total to 404.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The county continued to see a slow increase to its coronavirus case total as 59 new cases were reported, pushing the county past 6,000 new cases since the start of the year.
With Monday’s update, the county has posted double-digit totals for new cases in five straight days and six of the eight days in February for which data has been reported.
There have now been 25,339 coronavirus cases in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to data on the county’s website — 18,208 confirmed cases and 7,131 probable. So far, there have been 83,426 negative tests in the county.
There have been 6,006 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 154 per day in 2021.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 872,825 as of Monday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 756,525 confirmed cases in the state and 116,300 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 22,471 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Monday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 11,706 (52.1%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated on Saturday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 64,192 coronavirus cases among residents and 12,468 cases among staff members at 1,554 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Saturday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 49 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,925 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 264 cases among staff members and 246 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Mecial Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 1,012,153 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 28,713 in Westmoreland County as of Monday’s update.
Currently, both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart. Those vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Inc. A third, single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson is set to be reviewed for possible emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month.
As of Monday’s update, 286,604 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 8,913 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decline over the weekend, dipping below 3,000 by Sunday, when 2,913 were hospitalized. There were even fewer as of Monday’s update, with 2,881 patients hospitalized for coronavirus throughout the state, according to the state health department. Statewide, the moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday throughout the state, 565 were in adult intensive care units and 296 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total decreased over the weekend with 131 patients hospitalized in the county on Sunday, down from 139 on Thursday and 140 on Wednesday. There were 129 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the county as of Monday’s update, including nine coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and four on ventilators. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 18 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Monday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Monday, there were 28 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 31.1% of total adult ICU beds — 80 medical/surgical beds and 80 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total increase slightly from Sunday to Monday, with 541 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region Monday compared to 534 on Sunday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Monday, 112 were on adult intensive care units and 53 were on ventilators.
Overall, 365 of the region’s 1,566 available ventilators were in use as of Monday’s update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.