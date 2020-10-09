No additional residents or staff members at Westmoreland Manor tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) Thursday, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Commissioners.
The announcement came a day after county officials revealed that two residents of the county-owned nursing home had died amid a coronavirus outbreak at the Hempfield Township facility that has affected nearly a third of its residents.
All staff and residents that tested negative at the Manor continue to be retested every three to seven days, and retesting will continue until the facility experiences a period of at least 14 days without any new coronavirus cases since the most recent positive test.
The county on Wednesday announced that another 18 residents and four staff members had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total among residents to 104, or roughly 31% of the Manor’s resident population, and 32 cases among employees and contracted staff.
According to county officials, most of the residents who have tested positive for the virus remain asymptomatic.
After not recording a single case of coronavirus among residents through the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic, Westmoreland Manor saw a surge of positive tests beginning in mid-September. County officials have not disclosed how the recent outbreak at the manor began. In-person visitation at the facility had been halted amid the pandemic before resuming just a few weeks prior to the first positive tests among residents.
County officials halted in-person visitation at Westmoreland Manor again on Sept. 22.
The commissioners called upon the Pennsylvania National Guard late last month to assist with testing at Westmoreland Manor, and have also enlisted medical assistance from Excela Health. National Guard members were initially expected to assist for three days, but are now scheduled to remain through Oct. 12.
