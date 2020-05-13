New Excela programs to help students cope with isolation

It was easy enough for local school-based therapists and the students they serve to switch from face to face sessions to teletherapy.
“Kids are pretty savvy with technology,” said Marcie Stover Jividen, LCSW, an outpatient behavior health therapist and school-based therapist for Excela Health.
What isn’t easy is processing the losses that they’ve been experiencing since Gov. Tom Wolf in mid-March shut down schools statewide, due to the COVID-19 virus.
On Friday, Excela is kicking off the first of three programs that will address emotional issues that students may be facing from unexpected changes or from existing issues that have been exacerbated by the stress of these times. The other two will start in June. The first program is a virtual support group for high school seniors where they can talk about the feelings they’re experiencing after so many plans and expectations were derailed. The group will meet virtually from 11 a.m. to noon on Fridays from May 15 to Aug. 7, with additional sessions added during those weeks if needed.
The program is called “R U OK??”
Many high school seniors are not.
“They may be experiencing a lot more sadness and frustration and having sleep disturbances and bad dreams,” Jividen said. “It’s not necessarily about the sickness. It’s about loss of relationships, the loss of the feeling of community and certainly it’s about their future.”
She’s heard seniors talk about prom dresses that never got to be worn. They’re talking about milestones that won’t be celebrated as expected, like walking across a stage to accept a diploma, or having a graduation party.
“In addition to experiencing grief and loss, they are also worried about their future,” she said. “If they were planning on entering the workforce in the summer, will there be jobs for them? Some of them who were working part-time already lost their jobs and don’t anticipate even being able to work in the summer. And they don’t even know if they’ll be working in the future. It’s unclear, and they just don’t know.”
Many seniors who have been accepted into colleges or universities are rethinking those plans. Do they want to move away from home at this time? They thought they knew what to expect from campus life, but what’s that going to look like now? Should they take online courses instead?
“Some are rethinking their choices of majors and looking around to see what’s essential,” Jividen said. “A person who is considering nursing might be rethinking if they want to be in the front lines of something like this, and is it OK if they are? There’s a lot of uncertainty.”
Since she started counseling in 2004, Jividen has seen teenagers generally facing more stressors than before.
“In the past, impulsive decisions and problem solving were of concern, and anxiety is definitely something I see more and more frequently,” Jividen said. “There also are concerns with trauma from different things that happen, and that unfortunately is increasing. We are frequently seeing children impacted by an overdose in the family, or incarceration in the family, and disruptions in caregiving. All those create trauma responses.”
And now this.
Thanks to technology, students will have a chance to talk about their feelings with their peers through the support group, and they can continue their individual sessions with their therapists.
“I think what’s important is that we found a way to keep meeting these needs even though the traditional ways of doing therapy have been upended,” Robin Jennings, spokesperson for Excela Health said about the teletherapy services. “We are reaching them in a way that they may prefer to be working with because of technology and because they are social beings. We’re using technology to its best advantage, and really, in some ways, it’s easy to foster new relationships, but just differently. With telehealth, we don’t have to forgo taking care of patients. We’re just doing it differently.”
The June programs will be held at Latrobe Hospital, with social distancing observed.
“Creative Outlets For Harmful Feelings” is scheduled for 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 10 through Aug. 5.
“This is for teens ages 12 to 17 who have had intense emotional struggles for a while,” Jividen said. “We might think of those who self-harm or anyone who has been suicidal or thought of suicide. It’s for someone with a higher need.”
That group will use dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), which is a type of cognitive behavior therapy.
“We usually run a DBT group in the summer and during the school year,” she said. “It’s a very popular group and the individuals get very connected with each other. They like to engage each other and have progress together. It’s had a very positive impact.”
Students ages 8 to 14 can work through emotional issues using art, drama, play and other experiential therapy in the “Expressive Therapy Group.” Sessions will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays from June 16 through Aug. 11.
“This is more hands-on and will benefit youth who might have difficulty talking about feelings or who feel awkward in a group setting,” Jividen said. “We have several school-based therapists who do expressive therapy in our schools as well, and we have an art therapist on staff at the clinic. I really like drama therapy and drama activities.”
Participants must pre-register for the programs, which might be expanded to meet growing interest. For information, call 724-537-1650 or email Jividen at mstoverjividen@excelahealth.org, or the co-facilitator Melissa Bish, LPC, at mbish@excelahealth.org. New clients must meet with a therapist for intake. Insurance will be billed and co-pays may apply.
