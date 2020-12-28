Westmoreland County’s increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases slowed over the long Christmas holiday weekend as the county recorded three consecutive days of fewer than 220 new cases.
Still, the county moved past 18,000 total cases, surpassing 9,000 for the month of December, and saw its coronavirus death total increase to 383, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health figures.
The county recorded 368 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Dec. 24 before seeing numbers drop over the holiday weekend with 215 new cases Christmas Day, 142 Saturday and 167 on Sunday.
Saturday’s new case figure was the lowest single-day increase for the county since it recorded 129 new cases on Nov. 30.
Westmoreland County has now seen eight straight days with fewer than 400 new cases and has been below 500 new cases in 14 of the last 15 days.
With the addition of the new cases from the holiday weekend, Westmoreland County has now recorded 9,037 new cases in the month of December, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 18,666, based on data on the county’s website.
More than 48.4% of the county’s total cases since the start of the pandemic have come in December, and 74.95% have come since the start of November.
With 18 new coronavirus deaths reported since Dec. 23, the county saw its COVID-19 death total increase from 365 to 383, reaching 184 coronavirus deaths reported so far in December. There had been 199 total coronavirus deaths reported for Westmoreland County through the end of November, according to the state health department.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department. With Sunday’s update, more than 48% of Westmoreland County’s coronavirus deaths have been reported during the month of December.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last changed its listed total of coronavirus deaths on Dec. 18, increasing the count to 260.
Of those deaths, 253 were confirmed by testing and another seven are presumed cases based on symptoms.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
Statewide, total coronavirus cases had reached 610,025 as of Sunday’s update. That figure includes 551,742 confirmed cases in the state and 58,283 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 15,010 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 8,445 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 50,970 coronavirus cases among residents and 9,180 cases among staff members at 1,454 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 45 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,614 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 186 cases among staff members and 171 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update at noon Saturday.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients had decreased statewide in Sunday’s update compared to last week.
Statewide, there were 5,905 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday’s update — down from 6,142 on Wednesday, according to the state health department. Of those patients, 1,145 were in adult intensive care units and 747 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Sunday’s update there were 173 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 23 in adult intensive care units and 18 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 100 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 31 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Sunday, there were 23 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 25.6% of total adult ICU beds — 77 medical/surgical beds and 103 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,426 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Sunday’s update. Of those patients, 273 were on adult intensive care units and 226 were on ventilators. Overall, 488 of the region’s 1,289 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region is currently the only HCC in the state that meets any of the criteria, exceeding the anticipated staffing shortage mark. As of Saturday’s update, 34.2% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 2.1% decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s last update on Saturday and 57.1% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
