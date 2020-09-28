Westmoreland County has enlisted the assistance of the Pennsylvania National Guard after a spike in positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at the county-owned nursing home in Hempfield Township.
Since Sept. 16, testing of the Westmoreland Manor’s 336 residents and more than 400 employees and contracted staff members has revealed a total of nearly 70 positive test results.
According to a news release issued Friday afternoon by the county commissioners announcing the National Guard would be providing assistance at the facility, 47 residents and 19 employees had tested positive for the virus. A news release issued Saturday indicated two additional employees as well as another contracted staff member had tested positive. The case total among residents had remained at 47 since Thursday, when the county commissioners first requested assistance from the National Guard, according to the information released by the county. Six members of the Pennsylvania National Guard arrived Sunday morning to help continue testing residents and staff at Westmoreland Manor in response to the commissioners’ request for assistance, and are set to provide assistance through Tuesday.
If the county wants the National Guard members to help at the nursing home beyond Tuesday, the commissioners will need to submit an additional request, county officials said.
The county is also seeking aid in obtaining personal protective equipment, according to Friday’s news release. Westmoreland Manor was going through 8,400 protective gowns each day at that point because of its pandemic-related precautions.
According to a news release issued by the county Tuesday, the affected residents were all contained within three of the nine units at Westmoreland Manor.
Those three units are now considered “red zones,” the news release noted.
Residents who test positive are moved to a designated unit at the facility, while employees and contracted staff who test positive are required to quarantine at home.
“As COVID-19 is viral in nature, the Manor will continue to be vigilant in monitoring for symptoms and performing serial surveillance testing,” according to Wednesday’s news release.
The county on Sept. 16, in accordance with federal mandates from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, began routine coronavirus testing of staff. Following initial testing, officials learned of the positive test results.
Many of the cases confirmed by testing were asymptomatic, according a county news release issued last Monday.
The 400-bed Hempfield Township facility has had multiple precautions in place since mid-March to help prevent an outbreak of the virus.
“As always, the Board of Commissioners would like to extend their gratitude, not only to the residents and their families during these unprecedented times, but to the dedicated Manor employees, who have been on the front line of this pandemic for the past six months,” Wednesday’s press release reads.
All staff and residents who tested negative will be tested again every three to seven days until testing identifies no new cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents for a period of 14 days from the most recent positive result.
Long term care facilities like Westmoreland Manor have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic. Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 22,680 coronavirus cases among residents and 4,988 cases among staff members at 973 long term care facilities. There have been 5,430 coronavirus deaths in the state attributed to long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 24 long term care facilities have accounted for 264 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 71 cases among staff members and 31 coronavirus deaths.
