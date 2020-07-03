The Mount Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival became the latest area event to be scrapped for 2020 amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
In a press release posted to the festival’s Facebook page Thursday, the festival committee announced this year’s event, scheduled for the last full weekend in September, Sept. 25-27, would be canceled.
“The decision was not made hastily. We waited until the last minute due to the amount of time needed for planning,” according to the press release. “Because of the COVID-19 virus, there were changes and different requirements every week. [S]ocial distancing requirements and the size of our crowds added to the difficulty of producing the event.
“We realize that this decision will have its critics and its praisers. Any decisions we have made throughout the years, we have asked ourselves what is the right thing to do. We believe we have done the right thing.”
The committee said it plans to resume the festival, which would have celebrated its 33rd year in September, next fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.