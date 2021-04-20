Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.