Westmoreland County posted a second consecutive day with fewer than 100 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Monday, adding its fewest new cases in a single day since mid-March, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
Monday’s 45 new cases, the smallest single-day increase since March 15, bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 31,535.
Of the county’s case total, 21,554 are classified as confirmed cases — including all 45 of Monday’s reported cases — and 9,981 are considered probable. There have been 94,000 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 12,202 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 111.94 per day this year.
The seven-day average daily case total for the county has increased each week since the beginning of March after shrinking through most of January and the entire month of February.
In the first full week of April, the county added 827 new coronavirus cases for an average of 118.14 new cases per day. In the second full week of the month, Westmoreland County’s case total increased by 996, an average of 142.28 new cases per day.
Over the past seven days (April 13-19), Westmoreland County has added 869 new cases, averaging 124.14 new cases daily.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county in Monday’s update to the state health department data, keeping Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic at 724 and the total in 2021 at 301.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. on April 6, increasing the total from 427 to 431. The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 11 p.m. March 18, when the last previous update increased the total from 425 to 427.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total saw its smallest increase since March 22 on Monday with 1,914 new cases reported.
The state’s case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,109,291 as of Monday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 937,515 confirmed cases in the state and 171,776 probable cases. So far, 4,294,873 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in Pennsylvania Monday, according to state health department figures. There have been 25,688 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,028 (50.71%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long-term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 70,168 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,594 cases among staff members at 1,585 long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Monday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,155 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 347 cases among staff members and 296 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 2.7 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
As of Monday’s update, 2,772,009 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,866,102 were considered partially covered. In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 85,651 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 50,548 are considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health last month introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register.
Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
Despite the vaccination push gaining steam, COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state increased again Monday after rising over the weekend, according to the state health department.
As of Monday’s update, there were 2,705 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, up from 2,638 on Sunday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Monday’s update, 561 were in adult intensive care units and 280 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9).
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 2,530.4 as of Monday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total increased Monday after dropping over the weekend. There were 54 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Westmoreland County on Monday, according to the state health department, up from 50 as of Sunday’s update. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Monday, 12 were in adult intensive care units and six were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 15 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Monday’s update.
